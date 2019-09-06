6 lovable kitties to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cookie, domestic shorthair

Cookie is a charming female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at the Footbridge Foundation. Cookie gets along well with dogs, cats and kids. She is vaccinated and has mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Cookie's caretakers: Cookie loves feather wands and lounging in her big fluffy bed. She spends her days listening to jazz, running around, playing and then sleeping. Read more about Cookie on Petfinder.

Kelly, calico mix

Kelly is a female calico mix being cared for at Mystery Dog Rescue. Kelly gets along well with dogs, cats and children. Have no fear: She's already house-trained, her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. Kelly's current caretakers say: Kelly is a sweet, shy calico. She would love a soft spot to sleep and a loving family. Kelly is friendly and would do well in a home with a medium to low activity level. She loves soft blankets and gentle hugs. Read more about how to adopt Kelly on Petfinder.

Hope, domestic

Hope is a female domestic cat in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive! She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Read more about how to adopt Hope on Petfinder.

Clovis, domestic

Clovis is a female domestic cat in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive! She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Clovis' current caretakers say: She is very sweet and used to being around other kittens and low energy dogs. She is on a strict, special diet. She hates being outside. Read more about Clovis on Petfinder.

Loki, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Loki is a male domestic shorthair and tabby mix staying at the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Loki likes to socialize, and he loves children, cats or dogs. He is neutered and has mastered his house-training etiquette. Loki's current caretakers say: I am a quiet kitten active love to explore all new things. I am very friendly and sweet, and I love to play with my siblings Read more about how to adopt Loki on Petfinder.

Layla, Siamese

Layla is a winsome female Siamese cat currently housed at the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Layla is ready to make friends, and she loves other cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette, and she is vaccinated. Here's what Layla's friends at the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition think of her: Her personality is lovable, friendly and affectionate. Layla loves to be petted, loves to be brushed with a soft brush, loves laps and loves kisses. Shes very affectionate with others and wants to hang out with you wherever you are in the house. Read more about how to adopt Layla on Petfinder.

