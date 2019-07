SAN ANTONIO - Cat and kitten adoption fees will be waived this Saturday and Sunday at the San Antonio Humane Society, according to a news release.

Each cat and kitten will receive spay/neuter surgery, its first set of vaccinations and much more, a news release said.

To see all the pets available for adoption at the San Antonio Humane Society, please visit SAhumane.org or follow @SAhumane on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

