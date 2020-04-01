The most affordable apartments for rent in Wilshire Village, San Antonio

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the budget price on a rental in Wilshire Village look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $850, compared to ann $830 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Wilshire Village via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

731-743 Byrnes Drive

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 731-743 Byrnes Drive, is listed for $950/month for its 970 square feet.

The residence comes with a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building features assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

515 Exeter Road, #5614A

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 515 Exeter Road, #5614A which, at 1,450 square feet, is going for $989/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. In the unit, expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and central heating. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

314 Olney Drive

Then there's this apartment with three bedrooms and one bathroom at 314 Olney Drive, listed at $1,325/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

