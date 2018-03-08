RECIPE: Baja Turkey BLT

SAN ANTONIO - The Gypsy Diner gives the recipe to their famous Baja BLT.
BAJA Turkey BLT Recipe:
- Honey Wheat Berry Bread
- Spread "Truck Made Chipotle Mayo" on one side (1 cup mayo, 4 peppers & 2 tablespoons adobo sauce)
- Add fresh avocado slices
- Add cheddar cheese and a slice of bacon to the opposite side
- Add fresh sliced smoked turkey breast, leaf lettuce and a slice of fresh tomato
