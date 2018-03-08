SA Live

RECIPE: Baja Turkey BLT

Recipe provided by The Gypsy Diner

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - The Gypsy Diner gives the recipe to their famous Baja BLT. 

 

More SA Live Recipe

BAJA Turkey BLT Recipe:

 

  • Honey Wheat Berry Bread
  • Spread "Truck Made Chipotle Mayo" on one side (1 cup mayo, 4 peppers & 2 tablespoons adobo sauce)
  • Add fresh avocado slices
  • Add cheddar cheese and a slice of bacon to the opposite side
  • Add fresh sliced smoked turkey breast, leaf lettuce and a slice of fresh tomato

 

For more recipes stay tuned by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.