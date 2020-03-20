Max and Louie’s new cleaning machine
This San Antonio restaurant is taking cleanliness to the next level
SAN ANTONIO – This machine has been used at hospitals for a while, but what about bringing it into the restaurant world?
Max and Louie’s has done just that, allowing this machine to clean off all surfaces with the click of a button.
In these trying times cleanliness is the most important thing, especially around our food!
If you want more information on Max and Louie’s, head to their website.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.