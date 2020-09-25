Big Adventure September: This quick daycation to the Texas Hill Country is the perfect escape

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – It feels good to just get away sometimes, doesn’t it?

Want to relax in nature? Cool. Want to spend a day at the spa? We hear that.

The great news is, you can get the best of both worlds, and more. The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa truly has something for anyone and everyone to enjoy.

The resort is conveniently located next to SeaWorld, 20 minutes to the downtown Riverwalk and offers exceptional amenities -- all on 300 acres of historic ranch land.

There’s plenty of room to relax with the family, unwind, play and reconnect with loved ones.

Kids will love the 5-acre water park, which includes a lazy river, multiple pools and a waterslide. On-site, you can even learn how to surf like a pro in the FlowRider attraction.

Face coverings are required when enjoying the indoor public areas, as well as when moving around in outdoor areas at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa.

To learn more about the resort, click here.