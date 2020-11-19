Mi Familia at The Rim celebrates its first birthday

SAN ANTONIO – La Famila Cortez’s newest restaurant, La Familia at The Rim on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, celebrates its one-year anniversary with a party and $1 margaritas.

The party takes place today at Mi Familia at The Rim. The first 30 guests will get goodie bags and there will be $1 margaritas all day long.

Watch the video above to see Fiona make a tasty cocktail for Mike ahead of the celebration.