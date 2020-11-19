70ºF

SA Live

Mi Familia at The Rim celebrates its first birthday

Northwest Side La Familia Cortez restaurant offers $1 margaritas, party

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Tags: SA Live, mi familia, the rim, la familia cortez, cocktail

SAN ANTONIO – La Famila Cortez’s newest restaurant, La Familia at The Rim on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, celebrates its one-year anniversary with a party and $1 margaritas.

The party takes place today at Mi Familia at The Rim. The first 30 guests will get goodie bags and there will be $1 margaritas all day long.

Watch the video above to see Fiona make a tasty cocktail for Mike ahead of the celebration.

We're celebrating our first year with an all-day party you won't want to miss! $1 margaritas, adult goodie bags for the first 30 guests, tequila tastings, piñatas, folklorico dancers y mas! 🎉

Posted by Mi Familia at the Rim on Friday, November 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: