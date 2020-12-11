As seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 10, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Easy chili recipe to feed your at-home “army,” the Hopscotch holiday Instagram experience, 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway, comfort food and nutrition and more.

Should chili have beans in it? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and even more fun!

Should chili have beans in it? 🤔 Let us know + look for your answer from 1-2 p.m. today on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com! Posted by SA Live on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Chef Ceasar Zepeda, of Sangria on the Burg, is sharing a super easy, super tasty chili recipe with us! Plus, Dr. Jonny Bowden shares the benefits of healthy comfort foods.

Jen pays a visit to Hopscotch in downtown San Antonio to check out the Instagram-worthy photo spot’s holiday settings and festive cocktails.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.