This senior living community welcomes all residents’ family members and caregivers, and its accepting applications

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Taking care of our seniors is vital, and finding the best home for loved ones is the priority.

If you are searching for the perfect home that’s affordable in San Antonio, Morningside Ministries is San Antonio’s oldest and largest nonprofit, faith-based senior living organization, providing a full continuum of care within two communities.

Levels of living include independent living, assisted living, memory care, transitional care, long-term care and home health care.

Since 1961, Morningside has been a community leader, offering affordable retirement living for seniors in a comfortable, caring environment where all residents, their families and caregivers are welcomed and valued.

“We offer three meals a day in the dining room and all of the apartments come with a telephone line, cable TV, Wi-Fi, (and) an emergency pull-cord system,” said Randy Stevens, marketing director for Morningside Ministries. “We also offer a wide variety of activities and church services and transportation. We take care of all their needs. The rates are all-inclusive and there are no additional charges.”

Morningside Ministries owns and operates two communities in the San Antonio area: Morningside at The Meadows in San Antonio and Morningside at Menger Springs in Boerne.

The Meadows is San Antonio’s premier continuing care senior living community ,offering independent living, assisted living, long-term care and transitional care, located three miles from the prestigious South Texas Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

The faith-based mission of Morningside Ministries is to enhance the dignity and quality of life of older adults, their families, and caregivers with compassionate care.

