SAN ANTONIO – Custom cakes, pastries and conchas too--Felicia Miranda can grant almost all requests for any special occasion with her unique style for specialty desserts.

“My favorite thing to make is custom cakes,” Miranda said.

You can find her cakes, conchas and cupcakes this Saturday at the Market on Grayson at Folklores, located at 1526 E. Grayson.

To place an order with Felicia, click here.