Having discomfort while exercising? This group specializes in treating injuries that affect muscles, bones and joints

If you have a hip or knee injury, perhaps you have felt it a bit more with all the crazy weather we’ve been having in San Antonio.

As we get older, we start to have more aches and pains, so it’s important to find doctors who can get us through recovery.

Not sure if your hip pain is serious? Look for these symptoms, suggested by medical experts:

A joint that appears deformed.

Inability to move your leg or hip.

Inability to bear weight on the affected leg.

Intense pain.

Sudden swelling.

Any signs of infection (fever, chills, redness).

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, TSAOG Orthopaedics has specialists at eight locations across the greater San Antonio area, where you can have an evaluation. There are also two surgery centers.

Dr. W. Parker Abblitt, a fellowship-trained joint replacement surgeon at TSAOG Orthopaedics, shown in the video above, treats orthopedic conditions with a focus on hip and knee primary/revision joint replacement surgery.

“I try to focus on everything we can do to try to prevent surgery, if possible, whether that’s medications, injections, physical therapy or different exercise programs,” Abblitt said. “Sometimes injections can be very helpful, whether either with a steroid or sometimes what’s called a physical supplementation injection. Physical therapy is also really helpful, in particular sometimes for knee pain, arthritis. And that could be another good option to try and help those symptoms without some sort of intervention like surgery.”

To learn more about symptoms and TSAOG Orthopaedics, click or tap here.