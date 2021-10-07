As seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 7, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Hocus Pocus! We have dead man’s toes to finish your witches brew this Halloween!

Actor and musician, Larry Bagby, who played the character “Ice” in the movie Hocus Pocus, joins us to make some snacks based on the movie. He is in town for Big Texas Comiccon at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center.

Plus, we take you to the Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume Shop, where you can find all of your favorite, trendy costumes and Halloween supplies.

Then, enjoy all of your favorite desserts guilt-free! The folks from Pure Heart Foods are showing off healthy pumpkin loaf and double chocolate muffin recipes.

We go Texas Trippin’ to Wildseed Farms where you can find a pumpkin patch, flowers, wine and more!

If you want to beat the heat, spend some time at a museum! Check out some art on the Vaquero BBQ from the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

