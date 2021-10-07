Clear icon
78º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 7, 2021

Hocus pocus! More Halloween DIY week fun!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live
As seen on SA Live (pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Hocus Pocus! We have dead man’s toes to finish your witches brew this Halloween!

Actor and musician, Larry Bagby, who played the character “Ice” in the movie Hocus Pocus, joins us to make some snacks based on the movie. He is in town for Big Texas Comiccon at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center.

Plus, we take you to the Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume Shop, where you can find all of your favorite, trendy costumes and Halloween supplies.

Then, enjoy all of your favorite desserts guilt-free! The folks from Pure Heart Foods are showing off healthy pumpkin loaf and double chocolate muffin recipes.

We go Texas Trippin’ to Wildseed Farms where you can find a pumpkin patch, flowers, wine and more!

If you want to beat the heat, spend some time at a museum! Check out some art on the Vaquero BBQ from the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook