As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 22, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Adeina Anderson, with Creative Lifestyles with Adeina has some great Halloween treat DIY ideas!

Plus, conchas, pan dulces and guitars! The Edison Art students are adding their final touches for a giant Day Of The Dead altar and then a Muertos Fest performance from Grupo Tan Tan.

How about working all that those treats off in our Get Fit Friday with Maxim Strong!

Also, pets in need of a forever home! The New Braunfels Humane Society is here with an adorable dog and tell you why they need your help! Check out their Facebook page here.

Then, we check out the infant swim program at iSwim4Life in San Marcos that’s saving lives. For an infant swim rescue program near you, click here.

