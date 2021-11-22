3 important topics about Medicare annual enrollment period explained by health care professionals

Medicare is not one size fits all policy, UnitedHealthcare says.

Have you updated your Medicare coverage?

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 each year, and while choosing a plan can feel complicated, it doesn’t have to be.

Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make, not only for their health and well-being but also for their wallet.

With less than three weeks left to add policies and benefits to your Medicare plan, UnitedHealthcare has provided some thorough explanations on what to look for and the benefits to consider before making a change.

1) What can make the process of choosing a plan easier?

First, check your current coverage to see if it still meets your health needs, as well as if your benefits will change next year.

Then, determine if the plan is still a good fit for your budget. That means paying attention to more than just the monthly premium. You should also understand the other out-of-pocket costs, including deductibles and copays, as these costs can add up.

With continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, there are safe and effective ways to find dedicated support in choosing a plan.

Takeaway: This is an opportunity to make changes to your Medicare coverage.

2) The Medicare plan patients select can have a significant impact on their health and well-being. What are some of the most important things to consider when enrolling in a Medicare plan?

Medicare coverage is set up to help ensure you have access to the care you need.

First, confirm your preferred doctors and hospitals are available through the plan you’re considering. Access to affordable, quality care is a big consideration when choosing a plan. Second, don’t forget about dental, vision and other benefits. Third, take advantage of wellness programs and other plan features that can support you in living a healthy life. Lastly, make sure your medications are covered.

Takeaway: Medicare is not one size fits all. You’ll want to find a plan that meets your health and budget needs.

3) What is important to consider when it comes to Medicare plan’s drug coverage?

Make sure your medications are covered, and also that your pharmacy is in the plan’s network.

Keep total costs in mind, and pay attention to other out-of-pocket costs, too, like the annual deductible and drug copays. Plus, see what other programs or features might be available through your plan to help with prescription cost savings.

For example, UnitedHealthcare is again offering plans that limit monthly out-of-pocket costs to $35 or less per month for all covered insulin.

Takeaway: Keep track of your medical finances and how much you should be expected to pay.

