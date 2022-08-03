93º

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Back to School Week: Snack ideas, giveaway event, DIY homework station + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Back To School (Graham Media Group)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., back-to-school snack ideas and a giveaway event, a DIY homework station, cheetahs come to town and more!

If you’re looking for easy, fun and healthy snacks for the kids this school year, Stephanie Peña Frost with Princess and the Monkey Home Decor has you covered.

Plus, Sort It Out shows us how to create a homework station that goes with you when you need it.

Vertical Church is hosting a back-to-school event and giveaway this weekend. Here’s the info.

Art classes and camps for the school year? Don’t mind if we do! Check out what KidCreate Studio has to offer.

It’s Wild Wednesday and we’re seeing spots! Fiona is taking us to Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch for a look at their new cheetah exhibit.

It’s always a celebration with The Board Couple. Check out what’s new with their popular charcuterie.

The annual San Antonio Film Festival is happening in the Alamo City. Click here for more info.

