Recipe: Texas Red Chili

Chili recipe that will warm you up!

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?

This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!

Plus, this recipe (below) calls for an affordable, nutrient-dense cut of beef. Top sirloin is tender and flavorful, the perfect foundation for a robust chili.

Texas Red Chili

Ingredients:

· 2 pounds top sirloin, diced

· 4 guajillo chiles

· 2 arbol chiles

· 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

· 1 cup onions, diced

· 4 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 tablespoon cumin

· 1 teaspoon Mexican oregano

· 1 teaspoon paprika

· 1 teaspoon Kosher salt

· 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

· 1/2 cup water

· 1, 12-ounce Texas beer

· 2 cups beef broth

· 2 tablespoon masa harina

Optional Ingredients:

· Shredded cheese

· Green onion

· Sour cream

· Jalapeño slices

Directions:

Place dried chiles in a medium bowl and pour hot water over the chiles. Cover the bowl and soak chiles for 30-45 minutes.

Drain the chiles discarding the bitter soaking water. Remove the stems and seeds. Place the chiles and fresh water in a food processor or blender. Purée the chiles, adding more water as needed, until a smooth paste. Remove any large pieces of chile skin. Set the chile paste aside.

Preheat a large Dutch oven over MEDIUM-HIGH heat until hot. Add oil and sirloin and brown 8-10 minutes. Work in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pot. Remove beef; set aside.

Add the onion to the Dutch oven and cook, stirring occasionally until tender, approximately 4-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 1 minute.

Add cumin, Mexican oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook the spices until fragrant. Pour in the chili paste and stir to coat the beef mixture. Add the beer and beef broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to LOW and simmer chili for about 2 hours until Sirloin is tender.

Add masa harina to the chili and cook an additional 30 minutes until the chili has thickened.

Add desired toppings and serve.