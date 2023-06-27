As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Paletas Dinos makes their new summer flavors for us on SA Live!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with NCAA Womens Basketball Champion Alexis Morris, try paletas for summer, 1 Watson Rooftop’s cocktails and brunch and more.

We chat with Alexis Morris, NCAA Womens Basketball Champion, as she hosts her Camp with the Champ Tour tomorrow at St. George Maronite Gym.

Are you curious about coffee-making? Merit Coffee Co. gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how they make coffee from bean to cup.

Paletas Dinos takes us back to the prehistoric age to make their summer paletas flavors that will have you roaring for more.

1 Watson Rooftop previews their delicious brunch and cocktails menu items to get you ready for the summer.

Historic Market Square is still competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Don’t miss your chance to cast your vote here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.