This information may help you spot the signs of heat illness

Summertime is here, and temperatures are on the rise. That’s why it’s important to protect against heat illness.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Thomas Gowan, pediatric emergency room medical director at Baptist Health System, answers questions about spotting the signs of heat illness, preventing dehydration and avoiding a trip to the Emergency Room.

What is the difference between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke?

Heat stroke symptoms include changes in mental status such as confusion, combative, seizures, loss of consciousness and a high body temperature.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, and severe muscle cramps.

What are the signs and symptoms to look for to ensure babies and toddlers aren’t too dehydrated?

Signs of dehydration of a baby are sunken fontanelle on the top of their head, having few or no tears when crying, minimal wet diapers or urine output, lethargic, and a dry mouth or mucous membranes.

If a child is experiencing dehydration symptoms, what should they do for rehydration and recovery?

Move children to a cool location. You should encourage the child to drink water and avoid sugary juices, sodas, or teas. If the child can’t hold down water or is very lethargic, immediately seek emergency care.

What are some safety reminders for parents and dog owners?

Always check your back seat for a child.

If the sidewalk or road is too warm to hold your bare hand on for five seconds, it is definitely too hot to walk your pets. Walk your pets during the cooler hours, such as morning and evening.

