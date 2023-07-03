As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 3, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re helping you slash your grocery bill! Christina from Saving with Christina shows you how to shop on budget and where you might be missing some great deals on those essentials like milk, eggs and cereal.

Then, we continue to save you some cash with back-to-school clothes from Twice Upon a Time Children’s Boutique Consignment & Gifts.

Java Jen takes us to Me Latte, a mobile java trailer serving up iced and hot sips.

Chef John J. Meyer from the Best Little Food House in Texas is here to show us some of his signature dishes and a crazy twist on street tacos!

Get ready because they’re “lager” than life! The folks from Second Pitch Beer Company show off their local award-winning beer and ideas for summer pairings!

It’s a safari experience in the Texas Hill Country. We take you Texas Trippin’ to the Exotic Resort Zoo in Johnson City, where you can stay and see wildlife up close.

Historic Market Square is still competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Don’t miss your chance to cast your vote here. Voting ends today.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.