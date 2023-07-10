As Seen on SA Live - Monday, July 10, 2023

It's Pina Colada Day and we celebrate with some adult ice cream from Boozy's!

It’s Mad Science Monday and we learn about the power of acid and base reactions with a classic science experiment.

For our deal of the day, 7-Eleven is offering a free Slurpee tomorrow for Slurpee Day and you can get an additional free Slurpee when you sign up for their rewards program.

With the heat ramping up, Simply Tiff’s is here to give us products perfect for taking care of your skin this summer.

Our host, Jen Tobias-Struski, takes us to Boozy’s Creamery & Craft to celebrate National Pina Colada Day.

Smoke Shack Delicatexan joins us to make delicious sandwiches, perfect for the meat lovers in your life.

Tony Chachere’s makes a great Creole meal with their pepper-glazed salmon recipe.

Still looking for a staycation spot? The Disco Ranch has the perfect place to relax and get down with their disco-al-fresco domes.

