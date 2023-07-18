88º

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 18, 2023

National Day of the Cowboy, DFNTLY Entertainment, Mexican coffee, Sunday Cookers & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Briscoe Western Art Museum is celebrating National Day of the Cowboy with a free event this Saturday! (Briscoe Western Art Museum)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we have The Briscoe Western Art Museum to celebrate National Day of the Cowboy, Mexican coffee from Olla Express, Sunday Cookers cookie studio and more.

DFNTLY Entertainment’s services can bring the party to you with their variety of services from stilt walkers to aerial acts to LED performers!

Sunday Cookers joins us to show their custom-decorated cookies and tell their story of moving to San Antonio from Ukraine. Click here to learn more about their new ventures into cake decorating.

Olla Express Cafe is preserving Mexican culture with their special coffee recipes and flavors from Mexico.

Saturday is National Day of the Cowboy and The Briscoe Western Art Museum is celebrating with a free event that’s fun for all ages.

Pat and Kim Bakery specializes in unusual cookie flavors, and we get a chance to learn how to make their s’more cookies!

Looking for an Asian-Mexican fusion of flavors? Mai-O-Mai food truck delivers with their famous Mai hot dog.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

