As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 10, 2023

We chat with the maker of the Spurs Coyote!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with the maker behind the Spurs’ mascot, learn about back-to-school organization skills from Flawlessly Functional, Mo’s Kitchen can help with meal prepping, the San Antonio Public Library has resources for students and more.

We chat with the maker of the iconic Spurs Coyote and her experience with making several other national mascots! Click here to learn more about where you can find our local mascot makers.

Speaking of mascots, we want to know what your favorite mascot is! Go here to participate in our social question of the day.

Mo’s Kitchen can help you with the back-to-school season with these great meal-prepping tips.

Chifladas Cocktail Bar is the new hot spot for fun cocktails and they’re collecting school supplies until the end of this weekend to support the neighboring elementary school.

With the back-to-school season ramping up, good organization is vital to a successful school year. Flawlessly Functional can help keep your space organized and, of course, flawlessly functional!

Want your students to have a nutritious lunch? Hopeful and Wholesome Wellness can help with these healthy tips.

The San Antonio Public Library has great resources for any student going back to school, plus they’re highlighting fun things teens can do at the library.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.