As Seen on SA Live - Friday, August 18, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the East Central High School cheerleaders perform, Life Time Fitness San Antonio has a back-to-school workout for Get Fit Friday, Somerset High School previews their marching band performance and more.

It’s Get Fit Friday and Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to Life Time Fitness San Antonio at the Rim with a great back-to-school workout, plus some stretches that will improve your pickleball game.

The East Central High School cheerleaders join us to perform their back-to-school routine and talk about their Go for Gold fundraiser that’s raising money to help cure childhood cancer.

Tito’s Mexican Snack Bar has some delicious churros and chamoy you can enjoy for 10% off when you mention SA Live.

Somerset High School gives us a preview of their marching band ahead of their performance at KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Our friend, David Elder, takes us on a Texas Eats trip to Alamo Springs Cafe to sample some great burgers and cocktails!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.