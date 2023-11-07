77º
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Southtown Buñuelos, authentic Mexican snacks, turkey seasoning tips from a local BBQ spot + Hotel Havana cocktails

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

This local business makes traditional buñuelos with a twist. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we get a sneak peek at Southtown Buñuelos’s dessert-making process, Jen takes us to Tito’s Mexican Snack Bar for authentic Mexican snacks, Go’Shen Point BBQ has turkey seasoning tips for Thanksgiving and Hotel Havana shows us their featured cocktails.

Southtown Buñuelos specializes in traditional desserts with a twist and they show us their buñuelo-making process.

Thanksgiving is coming up fast and Go’Shen Point BBQ has tips on how to best season and smoke a turkey.

If you’re looking for authentic Mexican snacks, our host, Jen Tobias-Struski, is taking us to Tito’s Mexican Snack Bar for a preview of their featured snacks.

Craving cocktails? The historic Hotel Havana has a dynamic cocktail program and we chat about their open-air experience at Ocho and upcoming events you won’t want to miss.

