SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 7, 2023

Christmas crepes, The Mensch on a Bench, espresso martini recipes + Gather Brewing Co.’s holiday items

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Try these Christmas crepes! (Ted Obringer, SA Live 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe makes Christmas crepes, we chat with the creator of The Mensch on a Bench, try some espresso martini recipes from Blue Ice Vodka and Jen shows us Gather Brewing Co.’s holiday items for their second anniversary.

What’s your Christmas tree topper? Share your comments and photos here and you might see it later in the show.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Gather Brewing Co., where they’re celebrating their second anniversary with a fun menu for the holidays.

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe joins us to make delicious crepes for the Christmas season.

We chat with the creator of The Mensch on a Bench to learn more about the inspiration behind this Hanukkah family tradition.

If you’re looking for yummy drinks to serve at your holiday gathering, Blue Ice Vodka is showing us three ways to make espresso martinis.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

