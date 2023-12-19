As Seen on SA Live - Christmas Special 2020 Encore - Tuesday, December 19, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – A craft-off, feel-good stories and more to get you into the holiday spirit.

Mike and Fiona unwrap each of our gifts to you, starting with four free and family-friendly spots to visit for the holidays. Check out this list of spots where you can drive up and see holiday lights.

We highlight some places where you can order last-minute tamales.

Wish for Our Heroes is spreading the love this holiday season by granting wishes, while Fischer & Wieser shows us how to whip up an easy, three-ingredient pork tenderloin wrapped in bacon.

The ladies of Mariachi las Alteñas tell us about their origins and how they spread their gift of joy through music, and the choir from Cleft of the Rock Church performs a special rendition of “Silent Night” for your holiday viewing pleasure.

San Antonio icon Ma Harper shares how she’s giving back, while the master crafters from Design Improvised and Creative Lifestyles with Adeina go head-to-head in a craft-off at Pinspiration.

Lone Star Succulents joins us to create succulent wreaths and centerpieces.

