As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Eat Fredericksburg Texas will cook you a romantic meal for two.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., happy Valentine’s Day! Learn how to make a romantic dinner for two, check out treats for your sweet and how to show your pup some love.

Which love song will you sing to your sweetheart? Comment here, post pics and you might see them later in the show!

Chef Leo Aguirre with Eat Fredericksburg Texas is on set today to show us how to make a romantic dinner for two so you can impress your valentine. You can also hire him to make it for you...

Jen gets things poppin’ with Alamo Popcorn! They have some great treats for Valentine’s Day and we’re going to give them a try.

Gabby Gonzalez with Siempre San Antonio joins us for some fun, San Antonio-centric date night ideas.

Want to show your pup some love? Pup Pup & Away shares tips and tricks to make your pooch feel extra special.

The votes are in and a winner has been picked! Check out the results of the rom-com bracket here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.