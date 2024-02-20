48º
As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 19, 2024

We’re celebrating the SA Stock Show & Rodeo turning 75 with a look at the delicious food, horse events, mutton bustin’ & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

It's the SA Live Rodeo Special! (San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s the SA Live Rodeo Special! We’re celebrating the rodeo turning 75 with a look at the delicious food at Fajita Corral, the Freeman Coliseum is hosting horse events, we check out mutton bustin’ and more.

What’s your favorite part of the rodeo? Share your pictures here and you might see them later in the show!

We’re taking you to The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, where they’re celebrating 75 years!

Mike Osterhage and Fiona Gorostiza check out the Fajita Corral to sample just some of the delicious dishes you can try.

Bustin’ in the Barn is a favorite among family events and Jen Tobias learns how you can sign up.

Meanwhile, Mike and Fiona mosey on over to the Freeman Coliseum where they’re gearing up for the fun horse events.

Jen meets some furry athletes who will be competing in this year’s dog show.

Plus, we chat with Cody Davenport, executive director and CEO of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, about the history of this event and the impact it has on our students and the city!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the entire show in the video below.

Hosts Mike Osterhage and Fiona Gorostiza spotlight all the vibrant South Texan lifestyle and culture has to offer, providing viewers with fun, games, food and entertainment features as well as lively interviews to help get people excited about the area.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

