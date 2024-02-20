59º
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Cara Gabriel shares her poem for Black History Month, Ay Que Chula’s super-sized cocktails + celebrating black-owned businesses

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

We're supporting Black-owned businesses! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Cara Gabriel shares her poem for Black History Month, we check out Ay Que Chula’s super-sized cocktails and celebrate black-owned businesses.

It’s National Comfy Day and we want to know if you had to pick one comfy item which would you pick? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show!

It’s Black History Month and we’re showing you this black-owned business, Go’Shen Point BBQ, serving up mouth-watering barbecue.

Ay Que Chula is the new hot spot that opened north of downtown and we’re trying out their fun, super-sized cocktails.

Cara Gabriel wrote an original poem for Black History Month and we hear how she celebrates herself!

Plus, we check out Ma Haper’s Creole Kitchen which is helping give back to the Alamo City through their authentic New Orleans cuisine.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

