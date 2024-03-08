79º
As seen on SA Live - Movie Awards Show Special - Friday, March 8, 2024

It's our SA Live Movie Awards Show Special! We're voting on our favorite moments from 2023, planning an Oscar watch party, checking out a 360 photo booth and learning about the SA Film Festival

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

It's our SA Live Movie Awards Show! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s our SA Live Movie Awards Show Special! We’re voting on our favorite moments from 2023, planning an Oscar watch party, checking out a 360 photo booth and learning about the SA Film Festival

Which film do you think will win Best Picture? Share your comment here and you might see it later in the show!

We’re voting on all of our favorite moments from SA Live with an awards show of our own.

If you need help planning the Oscar watch party of your dreams, Moms Who Party has fun tips to help you get started.

We check out the MBP Photo Booth, which offers a 360 experience perfect for your Oscar pictures.

The San Antonio Film Festival is celebrating 30 years and we learn how you can be a part of this exciting event.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

