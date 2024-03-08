As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 7, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we double dare you! A ‘90s twist on a spring break camp for gymnasts, one-on-one with an actor from the “scare bear” movie “Imaginary,” giving back to a young artist and wood-fired bagels.

What’s your favorite cereal? Share your comment here and you might see it later in the show!

Andrei Rentería is teaching a figure drawing class at the Coppini Academy of Arts and he will be demonstrating the art of poses.

Boss Bagel is bringing their latest sandwiches and bagels with spectacular schmear you can enjoy at their wood-fired bagelry.

Hopscotch is a uniquely curated gallery that features interactive installations and values experiences over things.

Abby Lee Miller from “Dance Moms” will be teaching a class at the Alamo Heights Gymnastics Double Dare Challenge spring break camp. You can register here.

We chat with one of the stars of the new movie “Imaginary” about the horrors an imaginary friend can cause. It comes out in theaters tomorrow.

Alamo City business owners are coming together to raise funds for young entrepreneur Zander Fernandez and we learn about the events where you can give back.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.