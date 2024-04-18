As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 18, 2024

Check out this handmade merchandise from Indita Mia!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we build a fiesta survival kit, Indita Mia Artesanias has handmade apparel, Happy Chick Beauty Designs brings in Fiesta headpieces and party with a purpose at Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood.

What’s the most important thing in your Fiesta survival kit? Share your comment here, and you might see it later in the show!

Siempre San Antonio showcases all things San Antonio and she builds the perfect Fiesta survival kit for you.

Happy Chick Beauty Designs brings in fun Fiesta headpieces to help you celebrate. Plus, mention SA Live to receive a pair of earrings with the purchase of a Fiesta headband.

Fiesta Fiesta is tonight and one of the vendors, Indita Mia Artesanias, joins us to show her handmade embroidered apparel from Mexico.

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood is hosting their “Medals with a Purpose” party with Fiesta-inspired cocktails that go towards a good cause and you can help now through April 28.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.