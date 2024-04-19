As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 19, 2024

Don't miss one of the largest Fiesta celebrations right here at Market Square!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we’re celebrating Fiesta events! El Rey Fido has the cutest Fiesta court, Fiesta de los Reyes is happening in Market Square, Oyster Bake kicks off this weekend and check out our Community Calendar.

We want to see your Fiesta pet pics.

We take you to Hops and Hounds where we get to meet El Rey Fido and the cutest Fiesta court around! Plus, you can see them get crowned tomorrow and help raise money for the San Antonio Humane Society.

Fiesta de los Reyes is one of the largest free celebrations running now through April 28 and we get a preview of this exciting event at Market Square.

Fiesta Oyster Bake kicks off this weekend with live music, a carnival, and of course, oysters! We tell you everything you need to know.

Now that Fiesta has officially kicked off, there are a ton of fun events around the Alamo City. Here are a few from our Community Calendar:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

