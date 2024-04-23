As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 23, 2024

We get a behind-the-scenes look at how Fiesta floats get made!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with Bon Jovi about his new documentary, Jesse Borrego is performing at La Semana Alegre, we learn how Fiesta floats get made, Pria Handmade Accessories has handmade jewelry and help give back to students with PACfest.

Pria Handmade Accessories makes handmade jewelry using unique textures and she will be one of the vendors at the King William Fair on Saturday.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski gets a behind-the-scenes look at all of the effort it takes to build our beloved Fiesta floats ahead of the big parades this week.

We chat with Bon Jovi at the SXSW world premiere of his new documentary, “Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story”.

PACfest is the largest fundraiser for student programs at Palo Alto College and you can help give back this Thursday from 12 - 1 p.m.

Plus, La Semana Alegre is coming back! The reimagined concert series will be at Hemisfair Apr. 25 and 26 featuring Jesse Borrego y Tribu. Click here for ticket info.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.