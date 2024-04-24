As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Are you excited for the Fiesta Pooch Parade?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the Fiesta Pooch Parade turns 25, SOMOS Cultura y Mas has a free celebration of Dia Del Nino and a new beauty palette has a Fiesta twist.

How many Fiesta medals have you collected? Vote your range here and you’ll see the results later in the show!

Recommended Videos

The Fiesta Pooch Parade is celebrating 25 years and we learn what’s new at this beloved event!

These sisterpreneurs are making waves! Chica Beauty empowers women and San Antonio culture with their new Fiesta eyeshadow palette and you can add it to your collection, for a limited time only.

SOMOS Cultura y Mas is bringing Dia del Nino to the Alamo City with a free celebration including music, games and food from our friends at La Familia Cortez.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.