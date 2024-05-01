78º
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Golf for little ones, Mexican hot dogs, deals, beautiful people, rescuing cats & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

El Chunky brings Loaded Mexican Hot Dogs to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., golf for little ones, Mexican hot dogs, deals, beautiful people, rescuing cats and more.

Who would you put on the cover of People’s “Beautiful” issue? Comment here and you might see it later in the show!

We chow down on El Chunky’s delicious Mexican hot dogs. And there’s a sweet deal for you: get 15 percent off on Cinco de Mayo when you mention you saw them on SA Live.

Are you beach-ready? Mix Fit SA can help you get ready for summer with these exercise tips.

Bear Den Cat Sanctuary helps provide a permanent, loving home for cats in need. We learn how you can help give back.

First Tee is a youth golf program that builds self-confidence and integrity in children through the power of golf - it’s “tee-rific”!

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse is not just known for its pizzas. Jen gives us a taste of their salads for National Salad Month.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

