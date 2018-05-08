Give mom the gift of music this Mother's Day with a serenade at The Empire Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - It's an evening of mariachi music, dedicated completely to mothers.

Serenata para las Madres, on Friday, May 12, will feature artist Steeven Sandoval accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de América, directed by Gino Rivera.

They, along with several other talented musicians will be performing traditional mariachi classics, as well as selections that pay tribute to mothers on their special day.

You can find more information on this concert by visiting their website.

