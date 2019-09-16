Highly coveted Cowboy Bourbon expected to sell out quickly

HYE, Texas - Cowboy Bourbon is back at Garrison Brothers Distillery.

You can get a shot at owning this highly coveted, 137 proof, limited edition bourbon on Sept. 20.

Last year, 504 bottles of the 4th edition Cowboy Bourbon sold out in less than three hours.

The distillery is located in Hye, Texas, and provides tours daily.

RECIPES: Delicious craft cocktails from the Edison Experiment

FUN FACT: If you show up on a horse you can get a free tour and a free tasting.

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a family-owned and run distillery in the Texas Hill County.

RECIPE: Grilled cheese with pulled pork and pickled onions

Want to know more about Garrison Brothers -- click here.

Want to know where to find their spirits -- click here.

RECIPES: Protein-rich breakfast & treat ideas

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.