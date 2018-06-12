"Kick it" with Krause's Cafe during the World Cup

NEW BRAUNFELS - Krause's Cafe & Biergarten will make sure that you get your fill of Soccer and great food this Summer.

They will be showing all 64 World Cup games, so if you are still bummed about the U.S. not making it, there are 32 other countries that are sure to fit your liking.

Krause's is going all out especially with the Germany vs. Mexico game on where they will have foot long hotdogs that have the colors of each flag. Get there early as it is sure to be packed house as the Mexican heritage of south Texas clashes with the German heritage of New Braunfels.

The viewing party will take place on June 17 at 10 am, which is also a great start to father's day, but they will also be making more cultural throughout June and July for the rest of World Cup as well.

