RECIPE: Spooky Cocktails

SAN ANTONIO - Dulce Vida
On Halloween, the kids get all the candy – the adults get all the drinks. In honor of the holiday, Milestone Brands Marketing Manager Kristen Ortiz came up with a couple boot-tiful Dulce Vida tequila beverages for adults to enjoy – and with Alamo City Comic Con in town, her guest bartender was none other than Flash Gordon himself, actor Sam Jones.
The Perfect Paloma
Ingredients
- Lychee
- Black cherry
- 1.5 oz of Dulce Vide grapefruit infused tequila
- 1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lime juice
- Mineral Water
- 3 oz of lemon/lime soda (optional)
- Grapefruit
Instructions
Start off with your Dulce Vide tequila in your cup filled with ice
Add a splash of lime juice
Pour in enough mineral water to almost fill the cup
Optionally add 3 oz of lemon/lime soda
Wrap lychee around a black cherry to make an "eyeball" and add it into the cocktail
Stir all the ingredients together
Add grapefruit, sip and enjoy!
Black Magic Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Blanco Tequila
- 3/4 of an oz of Naranja Liquor
- 1/2 oz of lime juice
- 1 activated charcoal capsule
- Black rimming sugar
Instructions:
Start off with Blanco Tequila in a shaker full of ice
Add Naranja Orange Liquor
Splah 1/2 oz of lime juice
Shake
Add activated charcoal (1 capsule)
Strain it into martini glass
Add black sugar on the rim for a spooktacular black cocktail!
