RECIPE: Spooky Cocktails

SAN ANTONIO - Dulce Vida

On Halloween, the kids get all the candy – the adults get all the drinks. In honor of the holiday, Milestone Brands Marketing Manager Kristen Ortiz came up with a couple boot-tiful Dulce Vida tequila beverages for adults to enjoy – and with Alamo City Comic Con in town, her guest bartender was none other than Flash Gordon himself, actor Sam Jones.

The Perfect Paloma

Ingredients

Lychee

Black cherry

1.5 oz of Dulce Vide grapefruit infused tequila

1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lime juice

Mineral Water

3 oz of lemon/lime soda (optional)

Grapefruit

Instructions

Start off with your Dulce Vide tequila in your cup filled with ice

Add a splash of lime juice

Pour in enough mineral water to almost fill the cup

Optionally add 3 oz of lemon/lime soda

Wrap lychee around a black cherry to make an "eyeball" and add it into the cocktail

Stir all the ingredients together

Add grapefruit, sip and enjoy!

Black Magic Margarita

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Start off with Blanco Tequila in a shaker full of ice

Add Naranja Orange Liquor

Splah 1/2 oz of lime juice

Shake

Add activated charcoal (1 capsule)

Strain it into martini glass

Add black sugar on the rim for a spooktacular black cocktail!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.