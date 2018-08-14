SA Metro Health hosts free community baby shower

SAN ANTONIO - Are you a new mom or expecting?

San Antonio Metro Health's Healthy Start free program offers support and resources while you're pregnant and during your baby's first two years of life.

Healthy Start will be hosting a free community baby shower Aug. 29 to help you get the tools you need.

"There will be games, prizes, food and everything you will expect at a baby shower," said Kori Eberle, Healthy Start program manager.

While you're having fun at the shower, Healthy Start employees will talk to you about safety and what you can expect with your baby.

Healthy Start community baby shower

Location: Mission Event Center

5614 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78214

Mission Event Center 5614 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78214 RSVP is required: Please text your first/last name and the number of guests attending to 210-721-0678.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/health or call 210-207-4725.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Metro Health.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.