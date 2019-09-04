San Antonio's Curious Twins offer paranormal tours

SAN ANTONIO - Do you want to trace the steps of some infamous San Antonio murderers or learn about the indigenous burial grounds surrounding the San Antonio?

The Curious Twins, both paranormal investigators, offer paranormal tours around the city.

Stephen Garza is a horror film enthusiast with a ghost hunting mastery award, and Fred Garza is a psychic medium who offers readings.

“There’s always a possibility of experiencing or documenting paranormal activity, but our tours are more designed to share stories, facts and information with our guests,” according to the Curious Twins website.

The brothers offer a range of tours including one that allows dogs and another that’s for adults only (you’ll be stopping at several bars so bring ID)!

