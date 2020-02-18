DeRozan’s jersey retired by USC: ‘I can’t even say how much this means to me, for my daughters to be able to witness this’

DeMar DeRozan spent his All-Star break back home in Southern California, and had his jersey retired in the process.

USC retired DeRozan’s No. 10 jersey last Thursday as the Trojans hosted Washington at the Galen Center.

The Spurs guard played one season at USC, but had a large impact on the program.

DeRozan was a five-star prospect and recruited by some of the top programs in the country, but chose to stay home.

It was rare for a high school star of his caliber to choose USC over the program’s crosstown rival, UCLA.

“I’m beyond honored and appreciative. I can’t even say how much this means to me, for my daughters to be able to witness this,” said DeRozan. “To come where I came from and have my high school coach here and the kids who go to my high school here. It is beyond an honor.”

“These are the moments that we all should be able to enjoy, express, feel the love and be with the ones you love and care about.”#FightOn, @DeMar_DeRozan! pic.twitter.com/PSzyNsW5fT — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) February 14, 2020

DeRozan’s jersey was retired during a halftime ceremony. He has spent the past two seasons in San Antonio after playing nine seasons in Toronto.

