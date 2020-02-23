56ºF

TAPPS State Soccer: Central Catholic 4-peats, TMI goes back-to-back

Jessica Hunt, Sports Multimedia Journalist

Tags: High School, TAPPS, Central Catholic High School, TMI Episcopal High School, Jose Gallegos

WACO – On a wild Championship Saturday, both the Central Catholic boys and TMI boys repeat as TAPPS State Champions by winning one-goal games. The Buttons earned their fourth straight title, while the Panthers notched their second straight.

BOYS RESULTS

TAPPSChampionFinal ScoreRunner Up
Division ICentral Catholic Buttons2-1El Paso Cathedral
Division IITMI Episcopal Panthers3-2Brook Hill

