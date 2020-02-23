TAPPS State Soccer: Central Catholic 4-peats, TMI goes back-to-back
WACO – On a wild Championship Saturday, both the Central Catholic boys and TMI boys repeat as TAPPS State Champions by winning one-goal games. The Buttons earned their fourth straight title, while the Panthers notched their second straight.
BOYS RESULTS
|TAPPS
|Champion
|Final Score
|Runner Up
|Division I
|Central Catholic Buttons
|2-1
|El Paso Cathedral
|Division II
|TMI Episcopal Panthers
|3-2
|Brook Hill
