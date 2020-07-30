UTSA to miss out on $1.4 million payday

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA football was scheduled to open the 2020 college football season at defending national champion LSU, but that game is now off.

Today, the Southeastern Conference moved to a 10-game conference-only football schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Roadrunners, who play in Conference USA, were slated to make $1.4 million for opening the season at LSU on Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge, La. Losing that kind of money is a tough blow for UTSA and the entire athletic program.

The Roadrunners have now lost two games this season. Their home contest against Grambling State set for Sept. 19 was canceled last week after the Southwestern Athletic Conference said that the league is postponing fall sports to the spring.

UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos released a statement addressing the scheduling changes on Thursday evening, “Earlier today, we became aware of the SEC’s decision to implement a conference-only football schedule for its member schools this season. We remain committed to a 12-game schedule with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, university and community as our number one priority.”

UTSA is now scheduled to start the 2020 campaign Sept. 12 at Texas State.

MORE LOCAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE