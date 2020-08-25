Jerry Jones says unlike other NFL teams, Cowboys will have fans in stands and Gov. Abbott gives blessing

ARLINGTON, Texas – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects to have some fans in the stands when the Cowboys open their home regular-season schedule at AT&T Stadium next month.

The Cowboys have not released anything official on fan attendance, but Jones made the announcement Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Jones was asked by the radio hosts if he had the green light from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to have fans in the building.

“Absolutely. We’re excited about it. He’s excited about it,” Jones told The Fan.

Multiple NFL teams have announced they will begin the season without fans in stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Jones said having live crowds is “important to sports,” and AT&T Stadium has the space to keep people socially distanced and safe.

On Aug. 13, the Cowboys announced a “Safe Stadium Policy” for the 2020 season. The organization said some changes for fans included, but were not limited to:

Masks required for entry

Limited stadium capacity and social distancing measures

Seating blocks

Mobile-only ticketing and cashless payments

Designated tailgating locations

“We have the ability to lead the way to a more normal type of activity whether it be economic or whether it be social,” Jones said. “This is a great opportunity to do that in a very safe way. We’re very unique in our stadium relative to just space and we’re going to take advantage of it.”

An executive order from Abbott has mandated that outdoor sporting events have no more than 50 percent capacity at their stadiums or venues.

Jones has not said exactly how many fans will be in attendance. Capacity for Cowboys home games is 80,000, but can be expanded to 105,000 with standing room only fans.

The Cowboys’ home opener is scheduled for Sept. 20 vs. Atlanta.

Jones defended his decision Tuesday when he was asked about other NFL organizations and coaches saying no fans should be allowed in any stadiums to start the season.

“This thing isn’t going to be one way or another. Surely, about evening up everything that could be competitive, you’ve got to have to adapt to the virus. Attendance being one of them to the end that we can get fans enjoying these games with an experience similar to the thing they’ve come accustomed (to) is a big step in the right direction,” said Jones.