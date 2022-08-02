Cowboys wide receiver James Washington suffers Jones fracture, likely sidelined 10 weeks

OXNARD, California – It’s the last thing you want to see on the first day of padded practices in Cowboys training camp.

Wide receiver James Washington suffered a foot injury during a pass break-up by Trevon Diggs on Monday. The Cowboys are already thin in the wide receiving corps. After deflecting a sideline pass intended for Washington, Diggs landed with his knee on Washington’s right leg. Later, team Vice President and CEO Stephen Jones confirmed to the media that Washington had suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot and could miss the next 10 weeks.

A Jones fracture is considered to be one of the more serious injuries for wide receivers. It’s a crack in the fifth metatarsal, or the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of your foot, near the ankle. Washington had recently signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys after spending his previous four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result of the injury, the earliest he could suit up for Dallas appears to be mid-October.

With Michael Gallup still on the mend from ACL surgery and the departure of dynamic wideouts Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in free agency, the Cowboys were already looking at starting rookie Jalen Tolbert as the No. 2 wide receiver. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb is moving up to become the No. 1 target for the first time in his NFL career. Noah Brown is currently the only Cowboys wide receiver on the roster besides Lamb to have caught a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in an NFL game.

