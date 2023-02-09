Yu Darvish gets $90 million from Padres to stay through '28

FILE - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 18, 2022, in San Diego. Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO – Yu Darvish signed a new contract with the San Diego Padres on Thursday that guarantees the 36-year-old ace an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.

The right-hander, who has a baffling array of pitches, will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He's set to stay under contract with San Diego until he's 42.

The Padres planned a news conference with Darvish and general manager A.J. Preller on Friday.

Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season, which was one of the best in his 11-year big league career. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

The deal is the latest by the free-spending Padres. Darvish heads a rotation that also includes hometown product Joe Musgrove, who signed a $100 million, five-year deal in July. They signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal in December, even though Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to return April 20 from an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis will move to the outfield, probably in right.

There could be more big spending ahead for the Padres, who are still seeking their first World Series championship. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can opt out of his $300 million, 10-year deal after the 2023 season, and the Padres would like to have him finish his career in San Diego. Machado finished second in balloting for NL MVP last year.

