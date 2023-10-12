Scholar Athlete: Andre Jaramillo, Somerset High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andre Jaramillo of Somerset High School.

Andre is a three-year member of the varsity football team. He’s also on the varsity track and field squad. He’s been named Academic All-District and First-Team All-District as a tackle. Andre is a member of the Campus Life Club and performs community service at King of Glory Church. He maintains a 3.35 GPA and is ranked in the top 18 percent of his class. Andre plans to play collegiate football and major in Kinesiology and Architecture.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“One of my favorite high school memories has to be the first round playoffs in 2022 in the Alamodome when we played Lampasas and we came out with the victory. It was pretty special to play in the Alamodome with that atmosphere.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Dictate the time and place when to focus on school and athletics. Stay locked into that and outside of school is when you really want to focus on athletics.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to play football at the next level and major in Kinesiology and Architecture. Those are the things that interest me and I feel I can grasp onto better.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS?

“To my parents, thank you for everything you’ve done for me and I love you all. Thank you for the support.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com