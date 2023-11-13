MONDAY HUDDLE: With Jimbo Fisher firing, Texas A&M making most expensive coaching change ever

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks on the field during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

100 millions reasons why Jimbo Fisher firing is stunning

Wow. That pretty much was the sentiment around college football on Sunday when Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired after nearly six full seasons as head coach.

It wasn’t stunning based on Fisher’s pedestrian 45-25 record and not coming close to an SEC or national title.

However, before Sunday, many scoffed at the idea that Fisher would be fired, believing that not even the deep-pocketed and fanatical Texas A&M boosters would pony up $76 million to buy out Fisher’s contract, which ran through 2031.

Well, evidently the the money of Texas A&M boosters knows no bounds. The school will end up paying roughly $100 million when you consider it will buy out Fisher’s assistants as well.

Add the fact a new coach will need to be hired for a lot more money beyond that, and it’s pretty staggering the lengths Texas A&M boosters are going to obtain a winner.

The buyout sum owed Fisher blows away the previous largest buyout of a fired coach made when Auburn paid $21.45 million to get rid of Gus Malzahn.

As for Fisher, he’ll be example No. 1 from here on out that the best situation around is to be a fired college football coach.

Fisher will be owed $19.5 million within the next 60 days and then will be paid $9 million a year through 2031 to NOT coach.

That’s certainly great work if you can get it.

Longhorns survive late rally from TCU to keep title hopes alive

This was a little too close for comfort for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Texas welcomed back Quinn Ewers at TCU and looked to be in cruise control with a 26-6 lead at halftime.

But the Longhorns had to hold on for dear life after TCU pulled within 29-26 with under four minutes remaining.

Much like the previous week against Kansas, Texas survived, and at 9-1 is still very much on track for an appearance in the Big 12 title game and a College Football Playoff berth.

UTSA continues hot streak

Rather quietly, maybe the hottest college team in the state right now is Texas-San Antonio. The Roadrunners won their sixth straight game following a 1-3 start with a 34-14 win over Rice on Saturday.

UTSA is 6-0 in conference play and is tied for first in the American Athletic Conference with Tulane and SMU.

UTSA hosts South Florida on Saturday and then will play at Tulane to close out the regular season.